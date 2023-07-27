Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.60) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 82.35% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $48.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.95 million.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ KNSA opened at $20.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of -0.11. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,628,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,589,000 after purchasing an additional 93,103 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,079,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,536,000 after acquiring an additional 151,211 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 76.8% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,775,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,133 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,797,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,340,000 after purchasing an additional 307,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,443,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,527,000 after purchasing an additional 208,834 shares in the last quarter. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Featured Stories

