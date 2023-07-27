HighPeak Energy, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of HighPeak Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for HighPeak Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.59 per share.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $223.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.20 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 28.51%.

HighPeak Energy Price Performance

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of HighPeak Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

HPK stock opened at $14.38 on Thursday. HighPeak Energy has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $30.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in HighPeak Energy by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in HighPeak Energy by 69.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. 10.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at HighPeak Energy

In other news, CEO Jack Hightower bought 952,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,858,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,513,105.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jack Hightower bought 952,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,858,391 shares in the company, valued at $40,513,105.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason A. Edgeworth purchased 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,038.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,825,550 shares of company stock worth $92,668,275 in the last quarter. Insiders own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.15%.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Further Reading

