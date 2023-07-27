Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $2.13 Per Share (NYSE:AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.08. The consensus estimate for Applied Industrial Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $8.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.74 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.53 EPS.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 26.15%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $160.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

AIT opened at $144.16 on Thursday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12 month low of $95.38 and a 12 month high of $150.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 16.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 1,655 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $215,166.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,156,355.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 9,935 shares during the period. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $521,000. Finally, Thematics Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,768,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

