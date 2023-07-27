Humana Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $8.86 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Humana in a research report issued on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $8.86 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $8.87. The consensus estimate for Humana’s current full-year earnings is $28.28 per share.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.04 EPS. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Humana Stock Down 1.3 %

HUM has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Humana from $590.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Argus downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Humana from $615.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $576.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.11.

Shares of HUM opened at $448.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Humana has a 12 month low of $423.29 and a 12 month high of $571.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $471.84 and its 200-day moving average is $492.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 40.8% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Humana by 2.6% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC increased its position in Humana by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

