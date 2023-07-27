Craig Hallum Lowers TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) to Hold

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TPIC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.31.

TPI Composites Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.81. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $25.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.31). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $404.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.20 million. Research analysts expect that TPI Composites will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jerrold I. Lavine sold 19,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $212,105.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,139.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TPI Composites

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 341.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 810,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,102,000 after buying an additional 627,116 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 851,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after purchasing an additional 540,669 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 765,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 422,584 shares in the last quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter worth $5,185,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at $4,754,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

