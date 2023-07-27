Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Cut by Zacks Research

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for TELUS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.86 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 7.63%.

TELUS Price Performance

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

T stock opened at C$24.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.03. TELUS has a 12-month low of C$23.28 and a 12-month high of C$30.77. The firm has a market cap of C$34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.41.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.364 dividend. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 142.16%.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.