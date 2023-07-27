Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Price Target to $70.00

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.57% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BPOP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Popular from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Popular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.
Popular Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $71.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.82. Popular has a 52-week low of $49.34 and a 52-week high of $83.22.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Popular during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Popular by 47.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Popular in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the first quarter valued at $56,000. 86.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Popular
Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Popular
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Exscientia is the Sniper of the AI Drug Discovery Industry
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Cyber Security Stocks Quietly Advance On Check Point Results
- What’s a Sound Playbook for Investors During Election Years?
- Tesla Downgraded, Here’s Why This Could Be A Good Thing
Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.