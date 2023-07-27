Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Price Target to $70.00

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BPOP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Popular from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Popular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

Popular Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $71.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.82. Popular has a 52-week low of $49.34 and a 52-week high of $83.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.18. Popular had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $693.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Popular will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Popular during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Popular by 47.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Popular in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the first quarter valued at $56,000. 86.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

