Brokers Issue Forecasts for Universal Display Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OLED)

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Universal Display in a research report issued on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.13. The consensus estimate for Universal Display’s current full-year earnings is $3.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Universal Display’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $130.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.19 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Universal Display Trading Up 1.6 %

OLED has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Display has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.75.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $144.07 on Thursday. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $89.41 and a 52 week high of $157.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.09.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 33.49%.

Insider Transactions at Universal Display

In other Universal Display news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $264,846.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,499,057.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Universal Display news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $2,050,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,472 shares in the company, valued at $17,155,786.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 1,764 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $264,846.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,499,057.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Display

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Universal Display by 5,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Display

(Get Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.