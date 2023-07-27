Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Issued By Zacks Research

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Acadia Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Acadia Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $704.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 3.0 %

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $73.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $66.87 and a one year high of $89.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1,821.7% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 70,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 156.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 11,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period.

About Acadia Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.