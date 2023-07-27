Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Reduced by Zacks Research

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) – Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of TELUS in a report issued on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TELUS’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TU. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. CIBC lowered their price target on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, July 14th.

TU opened at $18.25 on Thursday. TELUS has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $23.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.14%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 135.44%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in TELUS during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in TELUS by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 696,475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after acquiring an additional 51,492 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,964 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,455,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in TELUS by 16.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

