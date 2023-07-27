Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Raised to $425.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $305.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on META. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Huber Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Argus raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.91.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $298.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $280.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.45. The stock has a market cap of $765.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $318.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total value of $95,569.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,854,757.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,001 shares of company stock worth $9,671,201 in the last three months. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

