Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Issued By Zacks Research

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Helen of Troy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst A. Mohta now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Helen of Troy’s current full-year earnings is $7.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.63 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.51 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.43 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HELE. UBS Group assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $138.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

Shares of HELE opened at $136.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.87. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $81.14 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 10th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $474.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.36 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS.

In other Helen of Troy news, CFO Brian Grass bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $480,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,818.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,897,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 16.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,391,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,751,000 after purchasing an additional 475,826 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Helen of Troy by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 890,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,710,000 after purchasing an additional 325,346 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,832,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,812,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,979,000 after acquiring an additional 184,665 shares in the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

