KeyCorp Comments on Aspen Technology, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Aspen Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now expects that the technology company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aspen Technology’s current full-year earnings is $4.75 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Aspen Technology’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.41 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AZPN. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. William Blair downgraded Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital cut Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.40.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $173.23 on Thursday. Aspen Technology has a twelve month low of $161.32 and a twelve month high of $263.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.68.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $229.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.08 million. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 88.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total value of $512,439.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

