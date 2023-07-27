American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Lithium in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 25th. B. Riley analyst M. Key now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for American Lithium’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Lithium’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

American Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMLI opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04. American Lithium has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $3.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Lithium ( NASDAQ:AMLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Lithium by 23.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of American Lithium in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Lithium in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCIA Inc bought a new position in shares of American Lithium in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of American Lithium in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

Featured Articles

