Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for PulteGroup, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for PulteGroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.68. The consensus estimate for PulteGroup’s current full-year earnings is $9.35 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.26 EPS.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on PulteGroup from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of PHM opened at $84.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.18. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.36.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.29%.

In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $7,700,323.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,879,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $7,700,323.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,031.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,567.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 7.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 214,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,685,000 after purchasing an additional 14,520 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 810.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

