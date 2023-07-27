Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 26th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Merit Medical Systems’ current full-year earnings is $2.89 per share.
Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.10 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.
Merit Medical Systems Price Performance
Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $72.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.58. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $52.79 and a 1 year high of $85.62.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Merit Medical Systems
Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Merit Medical Systems
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Exscientia is the Sniper of the AI Drug Discovery Industry
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Cyber Security Stocks Quietly Advance On Check Point Results
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Tesla Downgraded, Here’s Why This Could Be A Good Thing
Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.