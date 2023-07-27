Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 26th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Merit Medical Systems’ current full-year earnings is $2.89 per share.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.10 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.17.

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $72.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.58. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $52.79 and a 1 year high of $85.62.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

