Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 64.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 120,458 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $369,131,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $124,282,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Southern by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,616,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,876,000 after purchasing an additional 823,439 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Southern by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,064,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,664,000 after buying an additional 743,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $700,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,804.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,452,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,678 shares of company stock valued at $16,334,121. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.36.

SO opened at $73.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

