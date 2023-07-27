Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,750 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.6% during the first quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kellogg Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of K stock opened at $67.54 on Thursday. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $63.74 and a 1 year high of $77.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.41.
Kellogg Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 97.52%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently issued reports on K. Barclays raised their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.08.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $7,061,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,031,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,885,798,081.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 603,483 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,328 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Kellogg Company Profile
Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
