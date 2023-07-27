Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,750 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.6% during the first quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of K stock opened at $67.54 on Thursday. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $63.74 and a 1 year high of $77.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.41.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 97.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on K. Barclays raised their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $7,061,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,031,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,885,798,081.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 603,483 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,328 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.