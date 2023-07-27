Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after acquiring an additional 646,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,753,000 after buying an additional 369,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,500,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,169,000 after buying an additional 87,624 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,396,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,431,000 after purchasing an additional 552,179 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,296,000 after buying an additional 302,388 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on K. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.08.

Kellogg Stock Performance

K opened at $67.54 on Thursday. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $63.74 and a 12-month high of $77.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.55.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.52%.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $7,061,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,031,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,885,798,081.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kellogg news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $7,061,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,031,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,885,798,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 603,483 shares of company stock valued at $40,757,328. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.