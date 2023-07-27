Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.50 Million Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Webster Financial worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the first quarter worth about $2,239,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 1,422.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 582,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,974,000 after buying an additional 544,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 44,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Webster Financial

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $596,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 115,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,752.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Webster Financial Stock Performance

WBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.40.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $47.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $56.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $673.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.48%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Featured Stories

