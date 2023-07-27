Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,967 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Curtiss-Wright by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,581,000 after purchasing an additional 71,957 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 34,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,601 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 105,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,544,000 after acquiring an additional 54,716 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.1 %

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $193.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.98. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $136.21 and a twelve month high of $194.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.95%.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $392,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $392,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $885,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,896,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 219 shares of company stock valued at $34,039 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CW. StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. William Blair started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.80.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

