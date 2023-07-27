Pacer Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 64.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,807 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 4.4% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $245,427.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,763. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $245,427.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,807,763. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $87,963.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,570.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,241 shares of company stock worth $3,626,674 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on VRSK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.69.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $237.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 74.07, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.94 and a 12 month high of $238.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 42.50%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

