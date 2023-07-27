Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes $3.48 Million Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 114,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 29,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $32.73 on Thursday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $33.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day moving average of $30.28.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AXTA shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.76.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

