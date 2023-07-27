Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 215 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Nexstar Media Group worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 228.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.40.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

In other news, EVP Blake Russell sold 626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $101,293.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,468,045.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Blake Russell sold 626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $101,293.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,468,045.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total transaction of $1,662,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,568 shares in the company, valued at $13,061,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,443 shares of company stock worth $4,778,645. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $181.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.00 and a 12 month high of $217.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.88.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.84. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.