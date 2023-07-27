Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,580 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Investment Advisors bought a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Gentex by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank acquired a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Gentex by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 35,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 52,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 27,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Gentex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Gentex Stock Performance

Gentex stock opened at $31.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.93. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $550.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.59 million. Gentex had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gentex news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $124,840.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,932.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $124,840.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,932.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $151,275.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,623.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also

