Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 73.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381,212 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $30,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 22nd. VNET Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Corteva from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.65.

Corteva Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CTVA opened at $55.79 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $52.76 and a one year high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Corteva’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

