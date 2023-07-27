Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,175 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Envista worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Envista by 225.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista in the second quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 705.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 35.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 32.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista Stock Performance

Shares of Envista stock opened at $35.20 on Thursday. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $31.20 and a one year high of $43.29. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Envista had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $627.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Envista Company Profile

(Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.