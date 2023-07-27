Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Nexstar Media Group worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,832,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,391,000 after acquiring an additional 398,397 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,233,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,309,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,179,000 after acquiring an additional 112,910 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 716,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,026,000 after buying an additional 60,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,178,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $181.78 on Thursday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.00 and a 12-month high of $217.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.84. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 317 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total value of $50,345.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,354.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total value of $50,345.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at $458,354.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $101,293.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,468,045.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,778,645 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NXST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.40.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

