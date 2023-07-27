Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of National Instruments worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in National Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 11,536.4% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Instruments in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

In other news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 3,494 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $201,603.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,974.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 3,494 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $201,603.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,974.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 29,821 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $1,729,021.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,183.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,352 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,023. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $58.82 on Thursday. National Instruments Co. has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $59.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.42.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. National Instruments had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $436.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.44 million. Equities research analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

