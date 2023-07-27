Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Landstar System worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Landstar System by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 20.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $205.38 on Thursday. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.51 and a fifty-two week high of $208.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LSTR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Landstar System from $172.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Landstar System from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.33.

Insider Transactions at Landstar System

In other Landstar System news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $3,958,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,986,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Articles

