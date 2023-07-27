Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

WRB opened at $61.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $76.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.48 and its 200-day moving average is $62.54.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.45.

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.