Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 4,260 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APA. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of APA by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in APA by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in APA by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of APA by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of APA by 117.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

APA stock opened at $39.99 on Thursday. APA Co. has a one year low of $30.15 and a one year high of $50.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. APA had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. APA’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

Several research firms have weighed in on APA. Benchmark started coverage on APA in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on APA from $69.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on APA from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on APA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.12.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

