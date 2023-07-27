Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 230 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,747 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,382,000 after buying an additional 676,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,228,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 551.8% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,828,000 after acquiring an additional 521,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,224,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,590,000 after acquiring an additional 419,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,252,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $826,700,000 after acquiring an additional 234,639 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CFR shares. StockNews.com raised Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Bobby Berman acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.25 per share, for a total transaction of $142,875.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,555.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.25 per share, for a total transaction of $142,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 26,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,555.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total value of $668,912.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,324,531.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased 8,500 shares of company stock worth $818,945 in the last three months. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CFR opened at $115.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.86. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.55 and a fifty-two week high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $505.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 30.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Featured Articles

