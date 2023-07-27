Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Envista worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Envista by 225.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Envista during the second quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Envista by 705.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Envista by 35.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Envista by 32.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $35.20 on Thursday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $31.20 and a 1 year high of $43.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.45.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Envista had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $627.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVST shares. TheStreet cut shares of Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Envista presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

