Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 535 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of National Instruments worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in National Instruments during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in National Instruments by 11,536.4% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in National Instruments by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity at National Instruments

In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $292,397.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 188,532 shares in the company, valued at $10,944,282.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $1,729,021.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,183.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $292,397.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,944,282.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,352 shares of company stock worth $2,223,023 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Price Performance

NATI opened at $58.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.42. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $34.30 and a 1 year high of $59.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 1.17.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. National Instruments had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $436.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.44 million. Research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on NATI. Susquehanna cut shares of National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

National Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.