Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.52 Million Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,967 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

NYSE CW opened at $193.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.41 and its 200-day moving average is $171.98. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $136.21 and a 12-month high of $194.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.27.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $392,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $885,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,896,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $392,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 219 shares of company stock worth $34,039 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.80.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

