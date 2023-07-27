Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $3.48 Million Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Nexstar Media Group worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 228.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ NXST opened at $181.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.00 and a 1 year high of $217.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.77 and its 200 day moving average is $174.88.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.84. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 33.29% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Gary Weitman sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $69,578.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,952.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Blake Russell sold 626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $101,293.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,468,045.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $69,578.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,952.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,443 shares of company stock worth $4,778,645. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.40.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.