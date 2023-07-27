NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $29.57

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.57 and traded as high as $30.49. NASB Financial shares last traded at $30.49, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

NASB Financial Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $220.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.73.

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.66 million during the quarter. NASB Financial had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 5.56%.

About NASB Financial

NASB Financial, Inc operates as a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also mortgages and refinancing products, including conventional, veterans administration, federal housing administration, jumbo, and IRA residential real-estate loans.

