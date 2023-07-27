Ethereum Classic Price Reaches $18.33 on Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $18.33 or 0.00062129 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and $103.85 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,504.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.27 or 0.00309339 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $245.79 or 0.00832999 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013461 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.61 or 0.00554483 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000093 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00120650 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,194,652 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

