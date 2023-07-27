EOS Tops One Day Trading Volume of $81.85 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. One EOS coin can now be bought for $0.74 or 0.00002523 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, EOS has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a market cap of $817.41 million and $81.85 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002074 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002880 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000908 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,097,965,544 coins and its circulating supply is 1,097,969,460 coins. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

