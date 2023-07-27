Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Increased to $169.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $161.00 to $169.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hess from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

HES stock opened at $147.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.48 and a 200-day moving average of $138.02. Hess has a 12-month low of $98.27 and a 12-month high of $160.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.57.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Hess had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hess will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Hess by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Hess by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 47,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Hess by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

