John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $27.33

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.33 and traded as high as $30.41. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $30.14, with a volume of 46,040 shares changing hands.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Trading Up 2.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.29.

Get John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund alerts:

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.