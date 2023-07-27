John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $27.33

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.33 and traded as high as $30.41. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $30.14, with a volume of 46,040 shares changing hands.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Trading Up 2.3 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.29.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th.
About John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.
