JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:JMI) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $275.15

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (LON:JMI – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 275.15 ($3.53) and traded as high as GBX 276 ($3.54). JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 275 ($3.53), with a volume of 58,602 shares.

JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. The company has a market cap of £211.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -398.55 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 275.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 276.52.

About JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.