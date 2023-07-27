FlatQube Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $41.41 Million (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. One FlatQube token can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001804 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, FlatQube has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. FlatQube has a market capitalization of $41.41 million and $1,073.41 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FlatQube

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.53130731 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $487.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

