Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:IREBY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.86

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:IREBY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.86 and traded as high as $11.90. Bank of Ireland Group shares last traded at $11.86, with a volume of 16,800 shares trading hands.
Bank of Ireland Group Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.86.
Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile
Bank of Ireland Group plc is an Ireland-based financial services company. The Company provides a broad range of banking and other financial services. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign exchange facilities, interest and exchange rate hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.
