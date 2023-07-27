eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Cut to $55.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $48.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.34. The company has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.34. eBay has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that eBay will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,365.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of eBay by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 16,956 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of eBay by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 596,245 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $24,726,000 after acquiring an additional 293,769 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $827,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of eBay by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,683 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

