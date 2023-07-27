ABCMETA (META) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.69 Million

ABCMETA (META) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $1.69 million and $72.51 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00020627 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017322 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00014381 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,515.19 or 1.00030039 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000086 BTC.

META is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.0000169 USD and is up 6.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $752.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

