ICON (ICX) Trading Down 4.3% This Week

ICON (ICX) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000747 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ICON has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $212.35 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 963,005,316 coins. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 962,958,574.7743773 with 962,958,574.7768773 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.21951236 USD and is up 2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $3,166,828.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.