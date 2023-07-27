Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at JMP Securities

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

LADR has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Shares of NYSE LADR opened at $11.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 87.81 and a current ratio of 87.81. Ladder Capital has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $12.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.63%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Ladder Capital by 6,424.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

