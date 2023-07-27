Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.38

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.38 and traded as low as C$0.32. Microbix Biosystems shares last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 10,200 shares traded.
Microbix Biosystems Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 0.13.
Microbix Biosystems Company Profile
Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. It manufactures a range of critical biological materials for the diagnostics industry, notably test ingredients for immunoassays and quality assessment and proficiency testing controls (QAPs) that support sample collection devices.
