Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.38

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.38 and traded as low as C$0.32. Microbix Biosystems shares last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 10,200 shares traded.

Microbix Biosystems Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 0.13.

Microbix Biosystems Company Profile

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. It manufactures a range of critical biological materials for the diagnostics industry, notably test ingredients for immunoassays and quality assessment and proficiency testing controls (QAPs) that support sample collection devices.

